The FBI executed a search warrant at the offices of the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman for the bureau said.

It was not immediately clear why. The FBI said it also searched a home in Port Washington.

A source familiar with the investigation said that search was at the home of Ed Mullins, the outspoken president of the union.

The SBA represents 13,000 members of the NYPD, according to its website; it describes itself as the fifth-largest police union in America. An attorney for the union did not immediately return a call for comment.

Mullins is a controversial figure who has publicly sparred with Mayor Bill de Blasio and with NYPD leadership. De Blasio on Tuesday confirmed the raid at the SBA's office but said he did not have details.

Last month Mullins faced an NYPD internal trial on a variety of administrative charges, including for an episode where he tweeted an arrest record for the mayor's daughter.