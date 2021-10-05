sergeants benevolent association

FBI Searches NYPD Sergeants Union Headquarters, Union President's Home

The FBI did not elaborate on the reason for the search of the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association

By Jonathan Dienst

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI executed a search warrant at the offices of the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman for the bureau said.

It was not immediately clear why. The FBI said it also searched a home in Port Washington.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A source familiar with the investigation said that search was at the home of Ed Mullins, the outspoken president of the union.

The SBA represents 13,000 members of the NYPD, according to its website; it describes itself as the fifth-largest police union in America. An attorney for the union did not immediately return a call for comment.

U.S. & World

Facebook 14 hours ago

Whistleblower Says Facebook's Algorithms Prioritize Profits Over Safety

recall alert 3 hours ago

Volvo Recalling 260K Older Cars in US Because Air Bag Inflators Can Explode

Mullins is a controversial figure who has publicly sparred with Mayor Bill de Blasio and with NYPD leadership. De Blasio on Tuesday confirmed the raid at the SBA's office but said he did not have details.

Last month Mullins faced an NYPD internal trial on a variety of administrative charges, including for an episode where he tweeted an arrest record for the mayor's daughter.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

sergeants benevolent associationNYPDNYPD sergeant
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us