Federal Judge Rejects DOJ Attempt to Stand in for Trump in NYC Defamation Case

E. Jean Carroll wrote a book accusing Trump of rape in the 1990s, he called her a liar and she then sued him for defamation

E. Jean Carroll arrives at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in New York. Carroll, who says President Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s, was expected to be in court Wednesday to hear lawyers argue whether Trump can substitute the United States for himself as the defendant in her defamation lawsuit.
AP Photo/John Minchillo

A federal judge denied an attempt by the Justice Department to substitute the United States for President Trump personally as the defendant in a high-profile defamation lawsuit tied to rape accusations against him.

Writer E. Jean Carroll, in a 2019 book, accused President Trump of raping her in the 1990s. Trump in turn called her a liar, and she sued him personally in state court for defamation.

The Justice Department had the suit shifted to federal court, and then moved to have the United States replace Trump as defendant altogether, arguing that she was effectively suing a U.S. government employee for actions performed in the course of his job.

But Manhattan Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected that argument.

"The President of the United States is not an 'employee of the Government' within the meaning of the relevant statutes. Even if he were such an 'employee,' President Trump's allegedly defamatory statements concerning Ms. Carroll would not have been within the scope of his employment. Accordingly, the motion to substitute the United States in place of President Trump ... is denied," he wrote.

E. Jean Carroll Oct 21

Trump Rape Accuser ‘Stunned' at DOJ No-Show for Court Hearing

Donald Trump Oct 19

Lawyers Say Trump Had to Speak About Rape Claim to Show Fitness

Last week, what was supposed to be a hearing over the government's motion turned into chaos, after the DOJ lawyer who came from Virginia to argue the case could not enter the courthouse due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Judge Kaplan offered to let the government argue by phone, but they opted to rest instead on their previous filings.

This is a developing story.

