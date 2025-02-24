Federal workers file updated lawsuit in SF in response to Musk, DOGE

Some federal workers on Monday filed an updated lawsuit in California against the Trump administration, trying to block mass layoffs and to stop Elon Musk’s email demand that workers justify their jobs or be fired.

Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency blasted out an email demanding federal workers provide five bullet points justifying their jobs by midnight or be fired.

The updated lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco by several employee unions and other organizations against the Department of Personnel Management.

