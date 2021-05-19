Fight at Beverly Grove Sushi Restaurant Investigated as a Hate Crime

A violent fight broke out in front of a sushi restaurant in Beverly Grove Tuesday night, and police say they're investigating it as a hate crime.

Witnesses say a group of men yelling pro-Palestinian messages from their cars also directed anti-Semitic remarks at several Jewish diners. This happened in front of Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard. at about 10 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Someone sitting down at one of the tables yelled back at the group of men and things turned violent, according to witnesses.

Video from the incident shows the group approach the diners as a man sitting at one of the tables picks up a rope pole to ward off the individuals. That man was then seen dragged toward a nearby car, pinned by the group, and punched.

Some of the diners were treated at the scene by medical personnel and released.

The incidents occurred in the wake of an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At least 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's bombing of Gaza, while Hamas rocket attacks have killed at least 12 Israelis.

Earlier Tuesday, a large crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside the Israeli consulate in West Los Angeles. The rally was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement. Over the weekend, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in Westwood calling for an end to the violence.