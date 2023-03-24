Two Dead, Nine Unaccounted for, Eight Hospitalized After Explosion at Chocolate Factory in Pennsylvania

Two people are dead and there are nine people still unaccounted for after an explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania late Friday afternoon.

Eight people have been admitted to Reading Hospital. Two were admitted in “fair” condition, one patient was transferred and all others will be discharged, according to the hospital.

At approximately 4:57 p.m. a large explosion occurred at the R.M Palmer Company in West Reading. The explosion resulted in the destruction of building No. 2 located at 55 S 2nd Avenue and damaging neighboring Palmer building No. 1 located at 77 S 2nd Avenue, Chief of Police at the West Reading Borough Police Department Wayne Holben said.

The Mayor of West Reading, Samantha Kaag, said the building where the explosion occurred was leveled and the force of the explosion moved the building four feet forward.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation. While there is no danger to the surrounding area at this time, Chief Holben said the borough is urging residents to avoid the area.

Kaag said the crews will be working through the night and the weekend to get the scene under control.

The identities of the victims and those hospitalized have not been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.