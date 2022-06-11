Fire Burns Near Angeles National Forest

A roughly 30 acre wildfire is burning near the Angeles National Forest on Saturday, officials said.

The brush fire, dubbed the Sheep Fire was reported near Wrightwood.

The fire was first reported at around 6:30 p.m. at approximately a quarter of an acre, fire officials said.

As of 8:30 p.m. the fire grew to 30 acres.

#SheepFire A wildfire has started near Wrightwood. The fire is 3-5 acres in size at this time. Firefighting units are on-the-scene--both on the ground and in the air. pic.twitter.com/hn1vG8688l — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) June 12, 2022

Fire crews were on scene both on the ground and in the air, according to the Angeles National Forest.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department and Cal Fire San Bernardino unit were also on scene.

No evacuations have been ordered and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.