Watch LIVE: Fire on Oceanside Pier creates massive smoke plume

Firefighters were called out Thursday afternoon to battle an inferno at the far end of the Oceanside Pier.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m., officials said.

A massive plume of smoke quickly filled the sky, and two fire-fighting boats arrived on scene shooting water cannons at the structure at the end of the pier. A lone lifeguard vehicle posted up at the foot of pier, with a long fire hose, possibly two, running the length of the pier.

Although smoke obscured the scene, the building at the end of the pier was burning furiously. The structure was once the site of the Ruby's Restaurant, which has stood empty since the business closed three years ago. As SkyRanger 7 arrived overhead, smoke was blowing onshore the entire length of the structure.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The Oceanside Fire Department is currently engaged in fighting a fire on the Oceanside Pier," OFD tweeted out at 3:14 p.m. "We are asking all citizens to please stay away from the immediate area."

At 4 o'clock, a third vessel had joined the fight as well as a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, but smoke continued to pour out all sides of the two-story building as well as beneath the pier, with only a few flames actually visible. Over at the coast, people had started to congregate to watch the conflagration, with some posing for selfies with the historic structure aflame behind them.

The cause of the fire, which began burning around 3 p.m., has yet to be determined.

Fifteen minutes later, Oceanside mayor Esther Sanchez told NBC 7 in a phone interview that "what we know is that the fire teams decided to do a defense tactic and not try to save the restaurant but save the rest of the pier."

At 4:21, a helicopter jointly operated by Cal Fire and the San Diego Sheriff's Department arrived to make a water drop on the structure fire, a very rare sight. By that time, the roof had collapsed on a small structure next to the old Ruby's building, which had been the location of a grab-and-go business called the Brine Box, and flames were starting to escape the confines of the much larger structure, with its roof beginning to visibly char.

The firefighting chopper stayed on scene making multiple drops on the inferno, but the fire has resisted all attempts at extinguishing it. Around 4:35, San Diego Fire Rescue's new Triton firefighting vessel arrived to aid in the efforts. Carlsbad, Vista, North County Fire and Camp Pendleton have all sent ground crews to help out as well, officials told NBC 7.

Despite being warned away, hundreds of people assembled along the coast to watch the fire and efforts to put it out.

Businesses and restaurants near the pier, including the Famous High Pie at the Top Gun House, were closed because of the on-shore winds carrying smoke and ash to the coastline, the pie shop's operator told NBC 7 around 4:45.

Speaking at a news conference at around 5 p.m., Oceanside fire chief David Parsons said lifeguards were the first to report the fire. He also stated that the main body of the fire had essentially been knocked down and that they were now focusing on keeping it under control, though the deck was still burning, which is where firefighters were concentrating their efforts.

"Still have a lot of work to do," Parsons said.

By 5:15, a second firefighting aircraft, this one operated by SDG&E and mostly used to battle brush fires, had been deployed for the pier fire as well.

Jessica Waite, the co-owner of the Brine Box, told NBC 7 that the business was open when the fire began.

“Chef Rachel saw smoke coming up from underneath the pier, behind the old Ruby’s building," Waite said. "Thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely. We are so sad to see this happening."

Last year, the city of Oceanside spent $5.5 million to upgrade aging pipes and electrical systems on the pier, which is 1,954 feet long. The wooden structure was first built in 1888 but has been destroyed twice in its lifetime, once in 1890 by rough seas and, after it was rebuilt, again in 1902.

Thursday's fire is not the first building to burn on the site: In 1976 "a fire broke out in the Pier Fish Market, located halfway out on the pier and in December the Pier Cafe was completely destroyed by fire," according to the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. The current pier was built in 1987.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Sanchez said at the news conference that all employees had been accounted for.

Parsons, the fire chief, said that investigators were on the scene but that a cause may not be determined for days.

Check back here for updates on this breaking news — Ed.