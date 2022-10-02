Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home in Boston Damaged by Fire That Spread to 3 Others

The childhood home of Mark Wahlberg and his family was heavily damaged after a fire broke out Sunday morning and spread to three nearby triple-deckers in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

Arthur Wahlberg, the oldest of the Wahlberg brothers, confirmed to NBC10 Boston the family grew up in the Peverell Street home.

The Boston Fire Department said the heavy fire started in the back of a triple-decker and was pushed by wind to several buildings in the area. The blaze started at 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlbergs used to live, and spread to homes on Cushion Avenue, as well.

The fire caused about $2 million in damages across the four buildings, firefighters said. The home with the most notable damage was the former Wahlberg home.

120+ firefighters, 1000s+ feet of fire hose, 2ff & 1civilian w/minor injuries, 2million+ in damages, companies have started clearing out for detail crews & BFD-FIU, ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ & ⁦@Boston_ONS⁩ here to assist 15 residents displaced. Hard work, rest up, ready again pic.twitter.com/Z0wKRq0P2x — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

A total of 15 people were displaced. Two people with minor injuries were taken to the hospital as crews worked to battle the flames, according to Boston EMS. The fire department later said a total of three people were hurt, with minor injuries: one civilian and two firefighters.

More than 120 people worked to put out the flames.

High winds appeared to affect the fire fight. Sunday was quite windy, with the remnants of Hurricane Ian passing through New England.

The Boston Fire Department shared images as crews battled the blaze from the ground and the roofs of buildings.

Heavy fire in the rear of a three family occupied building. The wind has pushed the fire to 3 surrounding buildings.This is now a 6th alarm pic.twitter.com/gx7gE615cA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

The rear porches have burned through the original fire building. pic.twitter.com/xenvPM3EfK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

All companies still working at Dorchester fire. Several houses affected by strong winds. The BFD drone is up & aiding companies in knocking down heaviest fire pockets. pic.twitter.com/thb6PHCM5a — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

Mark Wahlberg visited the Peverell Street home during the production of his Netflix movie “Wonderland” in 2018 and 2019. In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as “where it all started.”

There was no immediate word on the cause of Sunday's fire.