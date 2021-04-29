Thousand Oaks

Firefighters are Battling Brush Fire in Thousand Oaks That's Threatening Homes

By Stephanie Lopez

What to Know

  • Firefighters were battling Country Fire in Thousand Oaks that started at 3:20 p.m.
  • Country Fire is being held at 28 acres and was contained at 50%.
  • All evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation is in progress.

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Thousand Oaks Thursday evening.

Newschopper4 was over the fire at about 4:15 p.m. when the fire was approximately 10 acres and moving into some homes.

The fire which was named Country Fire had grown to 24 acres by 5:30 p.m.

Evacuations are in place for Via Colinas and Country Valley Rd., according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

There were current road closures in Thousand Oaks from Lakeview Cyn to Via Merida. All access to Lake View Blvd and Via Merida is shutdown.

The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted at 6:41 a.m. that the fire was being held at 28 acres and was contained at 50%.

They also reported that one firefighter had been injured and was being evaluated at a local hospital.

All evacuation orders have been lifted and repopulation is in progress.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A fire erupted in Ventura County amid a heatwave. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

