Illinois man in critical condition after firework exploded in his face

The firework was one of many commercial-grade fireworks possessed by the 58-year-old man at a Sunday night gathering in Cary, officials said

By Associated Press

A powerful firework exploded in an Illinois man's face, critically injuring him, as he was trying to determine why it hadn't detonated, authorities said Monday.

The firework was one of many commercial-grade fireworks possessed by the 58-year-old man at a Sunday night gathering in Cary, the Lake County sheriff's office said.

“He lit a firework, which did not detonate as expected,” the sheriff's office said. “The man looked into the tube housing the firework and it discharged, striking his face and then exploding.”

The man, whose name was not released, was in critical condition at a hospital.

Other fireworks were given to a bomb squad for destruction. They typically require a permit to possess and detonate, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said criminal charges are possible.

