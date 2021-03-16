San Bernardino County

Powerful Explosion Shakes California Neighborhood

At least one home was damaged in the blast and fire in the community about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

A fire is burning in an Ontario neighborhood after a powerful explosion caused by fireworks that ignited at a house in the San Bernardino County community, city officials said.

The explosion was reported in a residential area near San Antonio Avenue and West Maple Street. Video posted on social media and from NewsChopper4 showed black smoke rising over the neighborhood and at least one house on fire.

In one video, one large blast can be heard as a smoke clouds rises above homes.

Popping sounds, possibly more fireworks, could still be heard as firefighters and police responded to the scene. City officials confirmed the explosion was caused by a large amount of fireworks that ignited at a home.

"It sounds like a firework factory over here," said one witness who drove by.

Details about possible injuries were not immediately available.

