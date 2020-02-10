First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in San Diego County

A patient is being treated for coronavirus at a San Diego UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, according to a local official. It is the first confirmed case in the county since the deadly outbreak began.

Officials did not release any details about the patient, including how they contracted the virus or if they possibly exposed others.

It is unknown of the county's first coronavirus patient was a part of the 232 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China last week and brought to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to complete a 14-day quarantine.

A plane carrying 167 U.S. citizens landed at the base Wednesday, and a second plane carrying 65 more landed Friday.

As of Friday seven people -- all passengers of the first plane -- had at one point been removed from quarantine at the base and placed in isolation at area hospitals for further coronavirus testing.

Four were removed Wednesday when the flight landed, two to UC San Diego Medical Center and a father and daughter to Rady Children's Hospital; a fifth was sent to UC San Diego Medical Center Thursday afternoon; and two were isolated on Friday, one at UC San Diego Medical Center and one at Rady Children's Hospital.

The father and a daughter were released from isolation last Friday and returned to MCAS Miramar to continue their quarantine.

Those passengers had fevers or coughs that warranted further examination, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

In China, more than 1,000 people have died from the virus as of Monday, and than 440 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

