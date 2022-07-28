First Responders Will Enjoy Free Rides on the Palm Springs Tram

What to Know First Responders Days at Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Free admission for first responders from Aug. 1 through 31, 2022; up to four of the first responder's guests may receive 25% off their tickets

Secure your ticket on the day of your ride at the tram's Valley Station

A MONTH-LONG "THANK YOU": August boasts 31 days, it is true, but the eighth month of the year can feel like the longest stretch of the year, even longer than other 31-dayers like March, May, and October. It's the lengthy bridge that connects the heart of summer with the start of the school year, and the hot temperatures? They seem to be at their toastiest pinnacle. So finding offers that are full of uplift can be a gift, especially when deep gratitude is at the program's heart. That's just what is happening at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which is devoting the entire month of August to saying "thank you" to first responders. August is famously a prime time to visit the tram's cooler clime, near the top of the peak, where alpine trails and tall trees make for a refreshing break from the balmy afternoons down on the valley floor.

FREE ADMISSION: Fire and police personnel, emergency medical technicians, California Highway Patrol, and county sheriff officers may enjoy complimentary trips up Mt. San Jacinto, from Valley Station to Mountain Station, from Aug. 1 through 31, 2022. And if the first responder has friends or family accompanying them on their "uplifting" adventure (in every sense of the word)? Up to four people joining the person receiving gratis entry can receive 25% off the price of regular admission to "the world's largest rotating tram car." Good to know? This offer is available to book on the day of your visit at Valley Station. First Responders Month at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway follows a month-long show of thanks to members of the military, who received free admission throughout July 2022.

BEFORE LONG... snow will be flurrying at Mountain Station, and that giant glowing holiday tree will be lit. But summer's warm days are all about giving back at the iconic attraction, and giving first responders an adventure full of uplift, wide vistas, and peak-pretty experiences.