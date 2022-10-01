las vegas shooting

Five Years After the Route 91 Harvest Festival Tragedy in Las Vegas, Pain is Still Felt

Oct. 1 marks the fifth anniversary of the Las Vegas music festival tragedy that became the deadliest mass shooting committed by a single person.

By Valeria Garcia

Las Vegas Shooting
AP Photo/John Locher

On Oct. 1, 2017, the deadliest mass shooting committed by a single person in U.S. history was carried out, killing 60 and injuring over 800 concertgoers in Las Vegas.

Five years later, the emotion is still prevalent as the day left a huge impact on the city of Las Vegas.

The shooting took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival where the gunman fired more than 1,000 bullets into crowds of people.

Las Vegas Dec 4, 2021

Nevada Court Sides With Gunmakers in Las Vegas Shooting Suit

las vegas shooting Sep 10, 2020

Las Vegas Shooting Victims Closer to Getting $800M Payout

Las Vegas Oct 1, 2019

‘Vegas Strong' License Plates Mark Shooting Anniversary

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The community's unity over time is what has provided strength for those directly and indirectly affected.

A candlelight vigil is held yearly on the site in memoriam of those who tragically lost their lives.

MGM Resorts stated in 2019 that there are plans of creating a space on the property to remember the victims.

To pay tribute to the victims and first responders, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center holds a yearly 5K and 1M races. According to their website, "100% of the net proceeds will go to various victim funds."

According to their website a race organizer said, “People want to be here, they want to come together and remember.”

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center provides year-round assistance including events such as blood drives, pop-up support groups, as well as remembrance ceremonies.

The hashtag #VegasStrong was created in solidarity of the victims and community, to be shared online.

This article tagged under:

las vegas shootingLas VegasHarvest Festival
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us