Five Years After the Route 91 Harvest Festival Tragedy in Las Vegas, Pain is Still Felt

On Oct. 1, 2017, the deadliest mass shooting committed by a single person in U.S. history was carried out, killing 60 and injuring over 800 concertgoers in Las Vegas.

Five years later, the emotion is still prevalent as the day left a huge impact on the city of Las Vegas.

The shooting took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival where the gunman fired more than 1,000 bullets into crowds of people.

The community's unity over time is what has provided strength for those directly and indirectly affected.

A candlelight vigil is held yearly on the site in memoriam of those who tragically lost their lives.

MGM Resorts stated in 2019 that there are plans of creating a space on the property to remember the victims.

To pay tribute to the victims and first responders, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center holds a yearly 5K and 1M races. According to their website, "100% of the net proceeds will go to various victim funds."

According to their website a race organizer said, “People want to be here, they want to come together and remember.”

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center provides year-round assistance including events such as blood drives, pop-up support groups, as well as remembrance ceremonies.

The hashtag #VegasStrong was created in solidarity of the victims and community, to be shared online.