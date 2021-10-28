Reports of Possible Shooter at LAX Causes Dozens to Flee Terminal Onto Tarmac

A suspect was taken into custody following reports of a possible shooter that grounded flights at Los Angeles International Airport for about 50 minutes Thursday night.

Los Angeles Airport Police Division officers were called about 7:30 p.m. to Terminal 1 on reports of a person armed with a firearm, according to an airport official.

Officers arrived and detained one person at the terminal. No shots were fired and no weapon was recovered, according to authorities.

Reports of the possible gunman caused about 300 people inside the airport to flee onto the tarmac, according to an airport official.

Two people were injured during the evacuation and were treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. One of the injured people was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The reports prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all flights at LAX, though an airport official said about 8:20 p.m. that flights on the south side of the airport were allowed to resume service.

Flights on the north side of LAX were set to remain grounded for an unknown duration while authorities investigated the incident. Transportation Security Administration personnel was also called to the scene to move people back into Terminal 1.