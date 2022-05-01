Tropicana Introducing Cereal Made for Orange Juice Instead of Milk

Just in time for National Orange Juice Day on Wednesday, Tropicana is introducing a new breakfast product that may make some people cheer and some people gag.

Saying it will create an “unforgettable breakfast experience,” the company is introducing Tropicana Crunch, a honey almond breakfast cereal specifically made so that orange juice is used instead of milk.

“Some call it weird. Some call it breakfast. We . . . didn't even know it was a thing,” the company said in a release on their website.

The cereal box features a smiling orange holding a spoon and orange juice being poured into a bowl of almond cereal. Each box also comes with a paper straw.

“Because whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it,” Tropicana said. “It may not be for everyone (but it could be for you!).”

Tropicana has not said if the cereal’s release is temporary or full-time, or when or if you'll be able to buy the cereal in stores. Its press release referenced its Instagram account as the place for updates and details.

The company did a similar marketing campaign back in November for National Brush Day, when they released a toothpaste that wouldn't spoil the taste of OJ. In that case, it wasn't available in stores, but instead through a sweepstakes through Tropicana's Instagram account.