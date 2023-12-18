Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill a Supreme Court justice

Neal Brij Sidhwaney faces up to five years in federal prison on one count of transmitting an interstate threat. The Supreme Court justice was not named in court documents.

AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

A Florida man has pleaded guilty in connection with threatening to kill a Supreme Court justice.

The guilty plea from 43-year-old Neal Brij Sidhwaney of Fernandina Beach stemmed from a call he made to a Supreme Court justice in July, the Justice Department said in a news release Monday.

He faces up to five years in federal prison on one count of transmitting an interstate threat. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Prosecutors said that Sidhwaney identified himself by name in an expletive-infused voicemail and repeatedly threatened to kill the Supreme Court justice, who is not named in court documents.

A federal defender representing Sidhwaney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

