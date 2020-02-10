Fla. Man Threatened to ‘Assassinate President Trump’ Before White House Arrest, Police Say

Officials arrested a Florida man who they say told them he traveled to the White House to "assassinate" President Trump.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports that 25-year-old Roger Hedgpeth was taken into custody Saturday by Metropolitan Police after he told a Secret Service agent of his plan on the grounds outside the building.

Hedgpeth allegedly told the officer he planned to do it with a knife, which was taken into custody after other Secret Service agents arrived at the scene.

The resident of Brandon, a suburb located east of Tampa, was taken to a mental hospital for evaluation and will be held there until further notice. He was arrested for making threats to do bodily harm as well as possession of a prohibited weapon.