Florida

Florida Man Who Was Declared Dead Is Found Breathing Minutes Later

The two medics who were dispatched to help the 65-year-old man have been suspended, according to Clearwater Fire & Rescue

A 65-year-old Florida man was found breathing minutes after he had been declared dead, officials say.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue medics were dispatched to assist the man in a home in Pinellas County at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 15.

Phebe Maxwell told NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa that she and a friend were administering CPR to her father before the medics arrived. Shortly after they arrived, the medics pronounced the man dead, according to a statement from Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

Maxwell said she tried to tell the medics that her father was still breathing.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us