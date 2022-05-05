Video Shows Shark-Infested Waters Off Florida Beach on Gulf Coast

A Florida sheriff’s department released terrifying video of shark-infested waters off the state’s coast to remind swimmers of what could be lurking below.

The video, captured by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit earlier this week, showed dozens of sharks swimming near the Anclote sandbar and island on the state's Gulf Coast.

“A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it's important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above,” the department posted in a Facebook post as National Water Safety Month begins.

The sharks seen swimming in the video are likely blacktip sharks, which are said to grow up to 6 feet, 5 inches in length.

Wildlife officials say blacktip sharks typically move inshore during the spring and summer months, a time when the state’s residents and visitors usually enjoy more beach days.

Although shark sightings and human beach activity increase simultaneously, Florida wildlife experts say humans are 30 times more likely to be struck by lightning than to be bitten by a shark.

Shark diving expert Rayna O'nan gives tips on staying safe in the water.

“On average worldwide, fewer than 10 people die from shark attacks each year,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Department offered several safety tips to avoid the dangers that could be looming underwater:

Be cautious of your surroundings

Learn to swim and always swim with a buddy

Keep a fully charged phone and first aid kit close by for emergencies

Never leave children unattended in or near water

