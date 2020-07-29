Tropical Cyclone Will Likely Form as System Heads to Puerto Rico, Florida

All eyes remain on the Atlantic Ocean and a system churning through the waters that could become the 2020 hurricane season’s next named storm as early as Wednesday.

A 5 a.m. advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 shows the system has winds of 45 miles per hour and sits about 385 miles east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the system moving west-northwest at 23 miles per hour.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Dominic as well as parts of the Dominican Republic and the north coast of Haiti.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Dominican Republic from the southern Haiti border eastward to Cabo Caucedo, the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas.

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 275 miles from the center as the National Hurricane Center says the storm could become named at some point on Wednesday.

Some increase in strength is forecasted with weakening likely on Thursday due to land interaction, and some re-strengthening possible later in the week. South Florida remains in the cone of concern, with a forecasted landfall predicted this weekend at the earliest but nothing confirmed at this time.

Rainfall is expected to drop at least four inches across several Caribbean nations with as much as 10 to 12 inches expected in some areas, including parts of Puerto Rico.

