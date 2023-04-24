Florida

Florida Toddler Found Dead in Alligator Jaws Was Drowned by His Father, Police Say

Searchers found 2-year-old Taylen Mosley's body in the jaws of an alligator after his mother's body was discovered in their apartment earlier the same week

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 2-year-old Florida boy who was found dead in a lake in the jaws of an alligator last month died by drowning, police said Monday.

Taylen Mosley’s cause of death was determined by the Pinellas County Medical Examiner, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a statement.

The child’s father, Thomas Mosley, 21, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of both his son and his son's mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, police said. A police spokesperson said Monday that Mosley threw or placed his son in Lake Maggiore, where the child's body was eventually found, NBC News reported.

Taylen Mosley had been the subject of a frantic search after his mother was discovered slain in their apartment with the toddler nowhere to be found.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officers searching for the toddler at Lake Maggiore a few miles from the apartment complex noticed an alligator “with an object in its mouth” that they quickly realized was a child's body, police said. They fired shots at the reptile, which dropped the body. The alligator was euthanized.

Jeffery, who worked at a CVS, and her son were last seen by family members around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Police said around 8:30 p.m. neighbors heard a loud commotion near their apartment but police were not called.

U.S. & World

Danny Masterson 1 hour ago

Actor Danny Masterson Drugged and Raped Women, Prosecutor Says in LA Retrial

transgender rights 2 hours ago

‘Let Her Speak': Montana Transgender Lawmaker Silenced Again as Supporters Erupt

The next day, Jeffery's mother contacted the apartment complex property manager after not hearing from her daughter. That's when they found her dead in what Holloway described as “a very violent crime scene" in which Jeffery had been stabbed numerous times.

Family members said Jeffery and Taylen had just moved into the apartment complex about a month ago.

Attorney information for Thomas Mosley was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Florida
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us