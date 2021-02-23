Animals

Florida Veterinarians Remove Shoe From Crocodile's Stomach

Witnesses spotted the crocodile consuming the shoe, regurgitating it and then swallowing it again

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

University of Florida veterinarians surgically removed a shoe swallowed twice by the same hungry crocodile, the school said.

The 10.5-foot, 341-pound Nile crocodile, named Anuket, consumed the apparently tasty footwear in December when it fell off a zip liner at St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, where the reptile resides, according the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in Gainesville.

Witnesses spotted Anuket consuming the shoe, regurgitating it and then swallowing it again, the college said.

After Anuket was brought to the university on Feb. 5, vets tried various less invasive methods to push the shoe out of the beast, with no luck, NBC News reported.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

More U.S. and World News

Arizona 15 hours ago

Parents Find Toy Stuffed With Thousands of Pills ‘Believed to Be Fentanyl'

real estate 7 hours ago

Popular Instagram Accounts Poke Fun at Weird and Wild Home Listings

This article tagged under:

AnimalsFloridaUniversity of FloridaCrocodile
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us