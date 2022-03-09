Florida Woman Accused of Running Down Boyfriend on Cross-Country Trip to California

A Florida woman making a cross-country drive with her boyfriend to California allegedly let him out on Interstate 10 in Alabama and then intentionally ran him down, killing him, authorities said.

Johana Suarez, 37, of Miami, was jailed on a charge of murder in the death of Henry Hernandez, 48. The man was found dead early Sunday alongside Interstate 10 west of Mobile, Alabama.

A judge refused to set bond for Suarez on Tuesday after prosecutors said she had no ties to the area and was a threat to flee, news outlets reported. But the decision could be reconsidered at a hearing Thursday.

The two were westbound for California, the Mobile County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. Along the way, they got into an argument that ended with Hernandez getting out of the vehicle with his belongings just miles into Alabama.

Suarez drove away, then turned around and was traveling west in eastbound lanes when she struck the victim, the sheriff's department said.

Evidence from the vehicle's computer system showed the car was traveling at 73 mph upon impact. authorities said.

Suarez was uninjured in the crash. She didn't immediately have a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.