Supreme Court

Flushing Sound Heard on Supreme Court Conference Call

The distinctive flush came as an attorney was presenting his case before the court

Justices of the United States Supreme Court sit for their official group photo at the Supreme Court on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Seated from left, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr.. Standing from left, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.
Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Supreme Court argument showed Wednesday that it's not just office co-workers who sometimes have difficulty finding the "mute" button during a conference call.

Amid oral arguments in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, an unexpected sound projected clearly across the court's live audio stream: Someone flushed a toilet.

The distinctive flush came as Roman Martinez, the attorney representing the American Association of Political Consultants, was presenting his case before the court. 

