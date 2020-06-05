POLICE

Fontana Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Rape of a Minor by Intoxication

Authorities released his photo, and asked any possible potential victims to come forward.

By Heather Navarro

police mug shot
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

A 28-year-old Fontana officer Thursday was arrested after he was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Nicholas Shawn Stark, a resident of Fontana, was at the center of the investigation for a crime that allegedly took place before he was hired as an officer.

Fontana Police Department contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department requesting help in an investigation into the claims that Stark had provided alcohol to a teen and raped her.

U.S. & World

george floyd protests Jun 5

Live Updates: NY Cops Resign in Protest of Colleagues’ Suspensions; NFL Admits ‘We Were Wrong’ Not to Listen to Player Protests

unemployment 20 hours ago

In a Surprise, US Adds 2.5 Million Jobs, Unemployment Rate Falls to 13.3%

He was arrested, and bail was set at $250,000.

Authorities released his photo, and asked any possible potential victims to come forward. Anyone with information on the case can call the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the officer was accused of providing alcohol to a teen before the rape.

This article tagged under:

POLICEFontana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us