Fontana Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Rape of a Minor by Intoxication

A 28-year-old Fontana officer Thursday was arrested after he was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Nicholas Shawn Stark, a resident of Fontana, was at the center of the investigation for a crime that allegedly took place before he was hired as an officer.

Fontana Police Department contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department requesting help in an investigation into the claims that Stark had provided alcohol to a teen and raped her.

He was arrested, and bail was set at $250,000.

Authorities released his photo, and asked any possible potential victims to come forward. Anyone with information on the case can call the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the officer was accused of providing alcohol to a teen before the rape.