Former '90 Day Fiancé' Cast Member Now a Murder Suspect on US Marshals '15 Most Wanted' List

A former star on the TLC reality TV show "90 Day Fiancé" is suspected of murder and is on the U.S. Marshals' "15 Most Wanted" list, authorities announced Monday.

Michael Baltimore, a 43-year-old who starred in several episodes of the reality show in 2019, is accused of fatally shooting Kendell Jerome Cook on May 22, 2021, U.S. Marshals said in a press release.

U.S. Marshal Service

Cook was the owner of the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where Baltimore worked before 2019.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Baltimore is also wanted for injuring another man at the barbershop.

The Carlisle Police Department charged Baltimore with murder, criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and possession of a prohibited firearm. There are other warrants out for Baltimore from Pennsylvania for charges of "aggravated assault, strangulation, fleeing and eluding, and state parole violations resulting from prior aggravated assault conviction," U.S. Marshals said.

Baltimore has personal ties to several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, and authorities are asking for the public's help in those areas.

Outside of Los Angeles, authorities are focusing on "Miami, Virginia Beach and Norfolk, Virginia, the greater Atlanta area, and areas in New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina" during their search.

U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to Baltimore's arrest.

"Additional rewards totaling up to $14,000 are being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cumberland County Crime Stoppers, and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office," authorities said.

Baltimore is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached, U.S. Marshals said, adding that he has a violent criminal history.

"Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service," said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis in the release.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about Baltimore’s location call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (1-877-926-8332).