Former Capitol Officer Who Messaged Jan. 6 Rioter Guilty in Obstruction Case

Michael Riley was indicted in October 2021 on two counts of obstruction of justice and then resigned from the Capitol Police force

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A former Capitol Police officer who warned a Jan. 6 defendant about a post that said he was inside the Capitol building was found guilty on one count of felony obstruction of justice by a jury on Friday.

Michael Riley was indicted in October 2021 on two counts of obstruction of justice and resigned from the Capitol Police force shortly thereafter. At his trial this month, federal prosecutors argued that Riley "betrayed" his oath by sending Jan. 6 defendant Jacob Hiles a Facebook message, warning that the FBI and law enforcement were planning to charge everyone who entered the building.

“[I’]m a capitol police officer who agrees with your political stance,” Riley wrote in a message he later deleted after Hiles’ arrest. “Take down the part about being in the building they are correctly investigating and everyone who was in the building is going to be charged. Just looking out!”

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us