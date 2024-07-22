Decision 2024

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Harris

The speaker had been among the notable holdouts

By Noreen O'Donnell

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The former Democratic House speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, on Monday endorsed Kamala Harris to head the party's ticket in the presidential election.

Pelosi had been one of the notable holdouts. The California representative had praised Biden when he announced on Sunday that he would step aside but did not back a successor.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

US & World

Decision 2024

Harris wins Pelosi endorsement, claims most of the delegates she needs for the nomination

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris: ‘My intention is to earn and win this nomination'

Decision 2024

Who could be on the Democratic ballot now that Biden has stepped aside?

On Monday she joined a growing list of party officials and others behind Harris and said that she was lending her “enthusiastic support” to Harris' effort to lead the party.

"Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States," she said in a statement. "My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political. "

"Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris’s strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose," Pelosi said. "Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service.  Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute – and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November."

Pelosi is said to be among those who pressured Biden to drop his bid for a second term amid concerns that he could not win against former President Donald Trump.

The internet has been flooded with coconut emojis and memes to reference Vice President Kamala Harris. Here’s why.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us