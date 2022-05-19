Former MMA Fighter Defends Police Officer Under Attack Off Indiana Highway

A former MMA fighter and current Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer put his martial arts skills to the test this week, stopping an attack on a police officer off an Indiana highway.

William Cassoday and his wife said they pulled over after seeing a man punching an officer in the face Monday just before 4:30 p.m. near Swanson Road and U.S. Highway 6 in Portage, Indiana.

"I just did a little drag so that his body would turn and I put him what we call a rear naked choke and just tighten it up dropped him to the ground," Cassoday said.

Cassoday said he pinned the person to the ground as they waited for backup.

"He couldn’t do anything because I was squeezing on his neck and then he kinda felt like he went limp for a second and so I loosen[ed] it up," Cassoday said.

"I’m 280 pounds - this guy was probably half my size," he added.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was identified as Christopher Delgado.

Officials said he was stopped for an outstanding warrant for auto theft and subsequently confronted the officer. He was arrested for battery, resisting arrest and providing false information to police.

The officer is reportedly "going to be OK," according to officials.

As for Cassody, he's working on getting his black belt and has been training on and off for 13 years. His wife, Marisa McDaniel, said she's proud of him for doing the right thing.

"Not a lot of people would have done that. He was very courageous. He didn’t have to think twice, he did what he had to do," McDaniel said.