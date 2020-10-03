Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, announced a positive coronavirus test result Saturday morning.

Christie is the latest Trump ally to test positive for the virus. His positive result follows that of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and at least two Republican lawmakers — Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.

"I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two," Christie tweeted.

"I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition," he added.

Earlier in the week, Christie spent time with President Trump in preparation of Tuesday’s debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. He also attended last week’s White House event introducing Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.