Mike Pence

Former VP Mike Pence Subpoenaed by Special Counsel Leading Trump Investigations

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the Justice Department's Trump probes, which include whether Trump or his allies unlawfully interfered in the 2020 election as well as the investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents after he left office.

It is unclear what information Smith is seeking from Pence.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said he did not have the power to overturn the results of the 2020 election, contradicting the false claims of former President Trump.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Mike Pence
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us