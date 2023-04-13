Fort Lauderdale Got 25 Inches of Rain in ‘Unprecedented' Storm

Fort Lauderdale’s airport remained closed for a second day Thursday after 25 inches of rain fell on the South Florida city, flooding roads, swamping cars and stranding travelers, officials said.

“The amount of rainfall is unprecedented,” Mayor Dean Trantalis said Thursday.

And it wasn't over. Another round of rain Thursday flooded roads that had been passable, the city government said, and residents were urged to stay off the roads.

Drone video broadcast by NBC Miami showed abandoned cars littering downtown, even as the waters had receded.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There have been 900 calls for service to the city’s fire department, including rescues, Trantalis said earlier in the day, but no deaths have been reported. Around 600 people were taken to shelters, the city said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.