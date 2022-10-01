Free Admission, Fun Deals Arrive With ‘Kids Free San Diego' Month

What to Know Kids Free San Diego happens throughout October 2022

Destinations like the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Zoo are offering kids free admission

Dining and hotel deals are plentiful; be sure to read the details before you reserve or book

AWESOME OCTOBER OUTINGS: We're not saying that an adventure gets even cooler when one month ends and another begins, but sometimes something changes to make an outing even more awesome. And in October, around San Diego? Everything is indeed awesomer, thanks to the oh-so-popular Kids Free San Diego promotion. This colossal, month-long, super-sweeping spectacular involves multiple days, oodles of famous attractions, and a bevy of terrific hotels and restaurants. And the deal? It's all about deals. Well, deals and freebies, and chances for families to save, and save in a really big way. For the name really says it all: "(K)ids eat, stay, and play for free" at several spots around the region over 31 festive days and nights.

WHAT'S ON THE LINE-UP? So many amazing attractions and destinations, with the USS Midway Museum, Maritime Museum of San Diego, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Zoo all playing a part in 2022. But Kids Free San Diego has a lot of add-ons and cool extras, like the one happening at the Bahia Resort Hotel, where "hotel guests can dine at Dockside 1953 for a free kid's meal and enjoy one complimentary paddleboard or kayak rental (restrictions apply)." Your best bet? Peruse this lengthy list and decide what works with your family's schedule. Just be sure to check age requirements and any fine print before booking your stay or making a reservation, and how many adult tickets may need to be purchased to enjoy a free ticket or two for the tots.