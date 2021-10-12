Free and Virtual: Celebrate the Redwoods From Home

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. (virtual and live stream)

Free; donations are welcome

Presented by Save the Redwoods League, in support of Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve and Alder Creek

TREES IN OCTOBER? They're on many minds. After all, this is the heart of autumn, when deciduous specimens go for a big red or yellow or orange glow, weeks before bidding farewell to all their leaves. But there is an opportunity in October to think about trees that aren't at the forefront of the fall foliage news, the old, old giants that weather the seasons in seemingly unchangeable fashion (though, of course, they do absolutely transform over time). Of course, the redwoods, the venerable giants which we're loving upon here, are always on our minds, but come the tenth and treeful month, we're ready to celebrate them, help their future, and give support to an organization that has the concerns of these ancient earthlings at the top of mind. And that celebration? It's called...

"TAKE ME TO THE TREES," an event that has a bit of something special for redwoods fans wherever they may be. For this Save the Redwoods League happening will again be virtual, giving people the chance to look on and join in from anywhere. The branch-beautiful bash will happen at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and will include trivia (you guessed it, redwoods are the theme), auctions, and special remarks. As for what this fundraiser is focusing on? A pair of properties, including Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve, "730 acres of pristine coast redwood forest that features the tallest and biggest ancient redwoods in Sonoma County, and Alder Creek, a spectacular 530-acre property that boasts hundreds of giant sequoia, over 400 of which are six feet or more in diameter, including the Stagg Tree, the fifth largest tree known in the world."

FIND OUT MORE NOW, study up on these sky-high wonders, and join other tall-tree enthusiasts from around California, and beyond, for this October-awesome event. Nope, this tree-cool convention isn't about changing colors or fall foliage, but it is about icons that have stood tall over the centuries. Help them continue to stand, for a long, long time to come, by playing a part.