A freight train derailed in the Southern California desert on Wednesday, sending more than 40 rail cars off the tracks in San Bernardino County.

No injuries were reported when the BNSF Railway train went off the tracks around midday near the remote Mojave Desert community of Ludlow, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Photos and video tweeted by the fire department showed cars piled up along the tracks, some on their sides.

“Initial reports indicate 44 cars derailed, and one car carrying ethanol alcohol is leaking,” BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent said in an email.

Ludlow (final): Haz-Mat leak mitigated. @BNSFRailway & Co Fire Haz-Mat remain on scene for extensive clean-up process. pic.twitter.com/KmH8Qz1jz8 — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 4, 2021

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A hazardous materials spill was quickly mitigated, the fire department said.

The train was carrying mixed freight, Kent said.

Investigators will try to determine the cause of the crash some 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles.