From Apples to Snow: Oak Glen Enjoyed a Flurry of Flakes

What to Know The higher elevation hamlet is known for its apple goodies and charming fall festivals

Though at a lower elevation than some San Bernardino Mountain communities, Oak Glen does receive snow

Check the roads before you go, and see what businesses are open, at the official Oak Glen site

A TOWN FOR ALL SEASONS: When you think of autumn, and the culinary delights of the mellowest season, your mind may begin to roam, alighting on those locations that boast the bites, and bliss, you're seeking. And if you're in Southern California? Fall fans keep Oak Glen, the hilly hamlet in San Bernardino County, close to their cinnamon-spiced, pumpkin-obsessed thoughts. For the charming town has become synonymous with apples, and everything to do with apples, making it a prime getaway on an October or November weekend. Visitors call upon Oak Glen to pick apples in a quaint orchard, eat apple pie in a diner, and shop for tart condiments during the late-November Apple Butter Festival. But wait: Sometimes, when cold conditions are just right and a wintry storm is due?

OAK GLEN SEES SNOW, enough snow to stick reminding people that this is a place that also does winter well, in addition to the fun fall pastimes. Video posted on the Discover Oak Glen, Ca Facebook page on Dec. 29, 2021 revealed the pretty scene, with snow topping toy trains, picturesque fences, and the grounds of various businesses. The weather is set to warm again, over the first week of 2022, so consider stopping by the village if you'd like to connect with a bit of brrr. Wherever you go for snow over New Year's Weekend, do check road conditions first, whether you'll need chains, and if the places you'd like to visit will be open on the holiday.