From Face Masks to Theme Park Reservations, Here's What Disneyland Parkgoers Can Expect

To align with the reopening of California's economy on June 15, Disneyland Resort on Monday announced some relaxed Covid-19 restrictions for guests.

Following a yearlong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Anaheim theme park reopened to California residents at a limited capacity on April 30. On Tuesday, the park welcomed out-of-state guests for the first time this year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"At @Disneyland and it's like it's March 1, 2020. No masks, no physical distancing and jam packed for rope drop at Adventureland!" one parkgoer user tweeted.

While the increased capacity marks a return to normalcy, some changes will be here to stay. The new guest experience takes a "thoughtful approach" to health and safety measures, according to Disneyland's website.

Here's what Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park guests can expect at the Happiest Place on Earth beyond June 15.

Will Disneyland open to full capacity on June 15?

California theme parks were previously limited to a 15 to 35% capacity. The capacity limit was lifted when California reopened its economy on June 15.

As of now, Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure Park have begun a "phased reopening." Now that capacity limits have been lifted, it was not immediately clear how many guests Disneyland admitted on June 15.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel have begun a phased reopening with reduced capacity. The Disneyland Hotel is slated to reopen on July 2 with reduced capacity.

Downtown Disney, the park's outdoor shopping and restaurant area, is currently open with select retail and dining locations.

"Certain parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, have limited capacity, and are subject to limited availability or even closure, and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed," the park states on its website.

u003ca href=u0022https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/coronavirus/california-coronavirus-pandemic-timeline-key-events/2334100/u0022u003ePandemic Timelineu003c/au003e: A look at key events and milestones of the coronavirus pandemic in California.

Do I still need to make theme park reservations?

During the pandemic, Disneyland implemented a theme park reservation system to help manage capacity limits. That system is here to stay -- at least for now.

All guests 3 and older are required to have a valid ticket and park reservation (for the same date and same park) for each day of their visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days or more in advance. Read more here.

Do I need to show proof of vaccination before entering the park?

You don't need to show proof of vaccination before entering the Happiest Place on Earth, but vaccinated guests will be asked to self-attest that they're in compliance before entry. In addition, all guests will be required to acknowledge the state's recommendation that guests should be vaccinated or receive a negative Covid-19 test prior to entry.

Will I still have to undergo a temperature check before entering the park?

No. The requirement for on-site temperature checks has been discontinued.

The happiest place on earth has reopened on both sides of Harbor Boulevard, inside the park, but also outside where businesses are reopening. Vikki Vargas reports for NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on April 30, 2021.

Do I still need to wear a face covering in the theme parks?

Yes and no. As of June 15, face masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated guests both indoors and outdoors. However, guests (ages 2 and up) who are not fully vaccinated must wear face masks indoors, except when dining.

When the Toy Story parking area reopens on June 18, all guests 2 and up (regardless of vaccination status) will be required to wear a face covering while on the bus ride to and from the parks.

Will social distancing be enforced?

No. Since the state has removed social distancing requirements, it will be up to guests to self-determine.

Will character meet-and-greets be available?

No. Character meet-and-greets are temporarily unavailable, but characters are visible and available for photo ops in new ways for guests.

What are some new rides and attractions guests can look forward to?

Fireworks: Beginning in July, the park's nighttime fireworks spectacular will return to Disney parks. Starting July 4, "Mickey's Mix Magic," described as a "dazzling, family fun dance party ... with fireworks" will run nightly.

Food and dining: A number of foodie favorites, including Oga's Cantina inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, will again serve sips, snacks, and those famously magical meals. Read more here.

New attractions: The Avengers Campus, an all-new land which opened in June at Disney California Adventure Park, features a Spider-Man adventure, a dining location called Pym Test Kitchen and the ruins of a mysterious ancient sanctum. Read more here.