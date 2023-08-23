Recalls

Frozen vegetables recalled due to potential listeria contamination

The recalled products are under the Kroger, Food Lion and Signature Select brand names

By Mike Gavin

Corn background

Multiple frozen vegetable products have been recalled because of a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Twin City Foods, Inc. announced that the recalled items, which mostly include sweet corn and mixed vegetables products under the Kroger, Food Lion and Signature Select brand names, can cause illness if consumed. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The company also warned that "listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The full list of effected product names and UPC numbers, with best-if-used-by dates ranging from Feb. 2024 to Jan. 2025, can be found here on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Consumers are urged to immediately return the products to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

This article tagged under:

RecallsFood and Drug AdministrationFood & Drink
