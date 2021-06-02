Funeral Service for 6-Year-Old Boy Shot on Orange County Freeway Set for Saturday

The family of Aiden Leos will hold a funeral service Saturday at noon for the 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed on May 21 as his mother was driving him to kindergarten.

The service will be held at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda in Orange County, for family and close friends only. The service will be livestreamed for the public here.

No arrests have been made yet in the shooting that stemmed from a road rage confrontation, according to the authorities. The reward for information in the freeway shooting of the Southern California boy has increased to $400,000.

Last week, the California Highway Patrol released a photo of a white Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, possibly a 2018 or 2019 model, sought in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP Santa Ana Area Office at (714) 567-6000 or email santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.