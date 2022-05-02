San Bernardino

Furniture Stolen From Cargo Truck in San Bernardino Street Takeover

Police are looking for people who took items from a cargo truck that was caught in a street takeover caught on camera April 24 in San Bernardino.

Police are asking for help to find the people who pulled a driver from a cargo truck and stole furniture from the trailer at a street takeover in San Bernardino.

The takeover on April 24 was at 5th Street and Mount Vernon Avenue. In a tweet, San Bernardino police provided video of the takeover and identified a suspect as Victor Manuel Alanis, who is wanted for robbery.

Video shows people unloading furniture and other items from the cargo truck's trailer and placing items in the bed of a pickup.

Police said Alanis is likely driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado with California license plate 6X47132.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5742.

San BernardinoStreet Takeover
