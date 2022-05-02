Furniture Stolen From Cargo Truck in San Bernardino Street Takeover

Police are asking for help to find the people who pulled a driver from a cargo truck and stole furniture from the trailer at a street takeover in San Bernardino.

The takeover on April 24 was at 5th Street and Mount Vernon Avenue. In a tweet, San Bernardino police provided video of the takeover and identified a suspect as Victor Manuel Alanis, who is wanted for robbery.

Video shows people unloading furniture and other items from the cargo truck's trailer and placing items in the bed of a pickup.

Police said Alanis is likely driving a maroon Chevrolet Silverado with California license plate 6X47132.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the San Bernardino Police Department at 909-384-5742.

SUNDAY FUNDAY IS NOW ON-THE-RUN DAY



Last Sunday, Victor Manuel Alanis and a bunch of his friends were holding a street takeover at 5th and Mt. Vernon when a semi-truck pulled up...(1/2)#SundayFunday #NotInOurCity #ZeroTolerance #TicketsRUs #SanBernardino #SBPD pic.twitter.com/aVtmccGXdk — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) April 29, 2022

This story was originally published on Telemundo52.com.