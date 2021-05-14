Joel Greenberg

Gaetz Associate Will Cooperate With Federal Investigators as Part of Guilty Plea

The filing said Greenberg he agrees “to cooperate fully"

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The former Florida tax official whose criminal case led to a sex trafficking investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz has agreed to plead guilty to six of the charges against him and to cooperate with federal investigators, court filings show.

In a copy of the plea agreement submitted in federal court in Orlando on Friday, Joel Greenberg said he will plead guilty to charges of identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, conspiracy to bribe a public official and sex trafficking of a minor — a fraction of the 33 charges that prosecutors had already slapped him with.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The filing also said he agrees “to cooperate fully with the United States in the investigation and prosecution of other persons, and to testify, subject to prosecution for perjury or making a false statement, fully and truthfully before any federal court proceeding or federal grand jury in connection with the charges in this case.”

U.S. & World

Israel May 14

Israeli Strike on Gaza Kills 10, Unrest Spreads to West Bank

Washington D.C. 8 hours ago

Let's Face It: Washington Adjusts to New Mask Guidance

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Joel GreenbergMatt Gaetz
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us