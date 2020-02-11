Gardena Man Accused of Repeatedly Stabbing His Father During Car Ride

A 21-year-old Gardena man was charged Tuesday with trying to kill his father in Torrance last week.

Austin Jordan Rachall pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing the victim last Friday while they were riding in a car together.

The charges include an allegation that Rachall inflicted great bodily injury, according to Deputy District Attorney Linda Kwon.

Rachall -- who was in the passenger seat -- allegedly began stabbing his father, who crashed the vehicle near Prairie Avenue and Artesia Boulevard.

Kwon alleged that the defendant continued stabbing the victim after he man got out of the vehicle.

A good Samaritan who was driving by pulled over and intervened, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Rachall was arrested that day by Torrance police and has remained behind bars since then.

He is due back in a Torrance courthouse Feb. 28 and could face a potential life prison term if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.