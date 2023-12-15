LAX

Ceasefire protest near LAX blocks several streets that lead to the airport

Dozens of protesters gathered near LAX causing traffic backups in the area.

Protesters held a rally near Los Angeles International Airport calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

About 100 protesters marched through streets near Los Angeles International Airport tonight, causing traffic issues just as the holiday travel season got underway.

This protest is took place on the intersection of Vicksburg Avenue and W. 96th Street

Police amassed in the area in hopes of keeping the group off the streets, and the group later began marching north on the sidewalk along Sepulveda.

Roads and intersections near the airport were being affected.

According to LA Airport PD, access for Uber and Lyft was impacted. The 96th street bridge was impacted as well.

This happened two days after dozens of protesters were arrested for halting traffic for nearly 90 minutes on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles. It was unclear if members of that group were involved in Friday's protest near the airport.

