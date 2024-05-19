Georgia college student shot and killed on Kennesaw State University campus

A female student was shot and killed this weekend at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, the university confirmed.

The shooting occurred during a dispute Saturday in front of the Austin Residence Complex, KSU officials said, before the suspect fled campus.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victim’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time,” KSU President Kathy Schwaig said in a statement Sunday.

The university said police have identified the suspect, who is not a KSU student. He has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

On Saturday afternoon, the school’s Office of Emergency Management had issued an alert regarding an armed intruder at KSU, a public university just outside Atlanta.

A little more than half an hour later, the office announced that an individual was shot on campus, adding that students should steer clear of the South Campus housing area due to police activity.

By Sunday, KSU confirmed that the suspect had been detained by local police and no longer posed a threat to the campus community. The university said its police department is now working on the case with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is assisting the university in the investigation.

The marks the second time this year that an armed intruder has been reported on campus.

Police had been called to campus in January after a similar report of “armed suspects,” and the threat was removed with no shootings or deaths.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: