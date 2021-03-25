georgia

Georgia Legislator Arrested, Pulled Out of State Capitol as Governor Signs Voting Law

State Rep. Park Cannon was among several people protesting restrictive new changes to the state voting laws

Georgia state troopers arrested Democratic state Rep. Park Cannon on Thursday after she knocked on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s statehouse office door as he signed a controversial elections bill into law in a closed-door ceremony, NBC News reports.

Video of the incident shows Cannon, who as a lawmaker also works at the statehouse, being handcuffed by officers after she knocked on Kemp’s office door, arguing for transparency of the bill signing. She was then removed from the state Capitol, while repeatedly identifying herself as a legislator, and placed into a police car.

A flurry of bills have been introduced and passed by Republican-controlled state legislatures to tighten voting laws after former President Donald Trump lost the election and baselessly challenged the outcome.

