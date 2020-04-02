White House

Georgia Man Pleads Guilty for Plotting to Attack White House

Hasher Jallal Taheb, 23, of Cumming, was arrested in 2019 after he arrived to buy weapons from undercover agents

The White House, Washington DC, USA
Getty Images

A Georgia man accused of plotting to attack the White House and other landmarks pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to federal prosecutors and court documents.

Hasher Jallal Taheb, 23, had been the subject of an undercover investigation that lasted for more than a year and was arrested in January 2019 as he arrived to pick up what he expected to be semi-automatic rifles, explosives and an anti-tank weapon, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to destroy, by fire or an explosive, a building owned by or leased to the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia said in a statement.

Taheb wanted to attack the White House and the Statue of Liberty, but later broadened the targets to include the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial and a synagogue, prosecutors said.

This article tagged under:

White Housegeorgiaattack
