Crime and Courts

Georgia Shooter Kills Two Relatives and McDonald's Employee, Per Coroner

The gunman also took his own life

By Associated Press

Four people were killed Thursday in a small city in rural south Georgia, including a fast food worker and two relatives of a gunman who took his own life, the local coroner said.

The shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and killed a woman at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Moultrie, Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told The Associated Press. He said the gunman then killed himself.

Brock did not provide the identities of the shooter or victims. He said he did not know whether the gunman and the McDonald's worker knew each other.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement only that there had been “multiple fatalities” at different crime scenes in the area.

Police swarmed the restaurant on Thursday morning, shutting down traffic on one the main streets in the south Georgia town of 15,000.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Moultrie Police Department requested its assistance.

“We are working to learn more information and track down some additional witnesses,” GBI Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg said.

Moultrie is about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Tallahassee, Fla.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

