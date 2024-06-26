Meet the 2024 Gerber Baby, Sonny!

We have a new Gerber Baby! Introducing Akil McLeod Jr., whose nickname “Sonny” represents his sunny personality.

Sonny’s mother, Dominque McLeod, secretly submitted her baby's photo for Gerber's 14th annual photo search. Figuring that the odds of winning were so low, she didn't tell a soul, including Sonny's father, Akil Sr.

“I didn’t even know until we got an email that we were finalists,” he said.

“What are the chances, right?” said Dominque. “I didn’t even think about it until we received the email and I was like, I should probably tell Akil.”

Sonny made his presence known in Studio 1A even before he was introduced, making happy noises in the wings during the segment before his big announcement. He happily babbled and enjoyed a bottle on his father's lap while his family talked to the TODAY hosts; big sister Sage even hopped off the couch at one point to pick up a cup that fell.

The proud father says he “just knew” that his son would be the newest Gerber Baby.

Dad Akil McLeod Sr. with Akil Jr, aka Sonny, whose sunny disposition matches his nickname. (Courtesy the McLeod family)

“Everyone thinks their kids are special, but this is different,” he said. “I was telling them the other day, I feel like I’m here to just be their dad and guide them along the way. But they’re here for something way bigger than I could ever imagine for both of them. They have something about them and they unleash something in us.”

Akil Sr. added, “When people search for a life purpose and then when you have kids you start to piece it together. (This) is just a piece of the puzzle because they are special. And everybody that meets them says the same thing. They see the energy they feel, the vibe that they feel.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sonny loves food, so he's a perfect choice for Gerber's newest official spokesbaby. (Courtesy the McLeod family)

When Dominque found out that Sonny had won, she told TODAY, “I wanted to ugly cry.”

Father Akil McLeod Sr. added, “Just proud. Excited.”

According to Gerber, for the first time ever, parents of past Gerber babies — including Madison “Maddie” Mendoza (2023) and Isa Slish (2022) — helped chose this year’s winner.

The 1-year-old cutie from Phoenix, Arizona got his nickname at the perfect moment.

“One day we were laying in bed and I was pregnant with him,” Dominque, a stay-at-home mom and entrepreneur, told TODAY. “And I was just like, ‘I need a nickname for him, because it’s going to get confusing with two Akils.’ And so the sun just perfectly came through a little peek of the window and on my belly, and I was like ‘Oh, Sonny’ and we both were like, ‘Yep that’s it.’ And we called him Sonny.”

For Gerber’s 14th annual photo search, the family chose a characteristic pic of Sonny.

The winning photo of Sonny perfectly captured his personality for the Gerber Baby contest. (Courtesy the McLeod family)

“The photo we submitted was one where he’s in his little playpen and there’s a little sun behind him,” explained Dominque. “And I was like, ‘Oh that’s so perfect’ ... He was also really starting to smile a lot for the camera around that time.”

When he’s not reading his ABC book or playing with his toy cars, Sonny loves being with big sister Sage and playing peekaboo.

“They play really well together,” said Akil Sr. “I think ever since we put them in the same room, they started to play even better together, because they spend so much more time together. So they love each other. Sage is such a good big sister and she doesn’t let him put stuff in his mouth. ... For me, being the only child, it’s beautiful to see.”

Beep beep! Make way for cuteness. (Courtesy the McLeod family)

Sonny has a big, healthy appetite, too.

“He loves food, that’s his thing,” said Akil Sr. “If he’s eating, he’s going to stay put. If you want him to be quiet for a little bit, you need a minute, give him a snack and he will stay put for sure.”

The toddler’s current favorite snack? Fruit.

“I don’t think there’s a fruit he doesn’t like,” said Akil Sr.

Ann Turner Cook in 2012: Her baby face, sketched in 1927 when she was four months old, launched the iconic Gerber logo. AP; Gerber

According to Gerber, Sonny will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns. The brand has awarded the McLeods $25,000 in cash, Gerber products for up to one year, clothing from Gerber Childrenswear and various retail prizes. Gerber will also donate $25,000 to March of Dimes.

Additionally, Gerber says it will donate $5,000 to M.A.N.C.A.V.E., a community fatherhood program with which Akil Sr is active, in honor of the family. The program, created by the Greater Phoenix Urban League, the City of Phoenix and My Brother’s Keeper, stands for “Men All Need to Be Caring, Actively-engaged, Vested and Encouraged.”

Akil Sr. told TODAY that within the group, fathers in all stages can share their experiences and encourage one another.

“There’s always a ton of new mom groups out there,” Akil Sr. told TODAY. “But we realized, especially for me, I realized that there wasn’t a lot of groups for new fathers. And at that time, I definitely needed the support.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: