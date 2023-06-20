world news

German wearing bulletproof vest arrested trying to enter US Embassy in Paraguay

The man told authorities he wanted to request political asylum because he was receiving threats, said Paraguayan police commander Gilberto Fleitas.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

A German man in a bulletproof vest was arrested Tuesday after he tried to enter the U.S. Embassy in Paraguay without proper documents and police later found two guns and ammunition in his vehicle.

The man, identified as Philipp Kolberg, told authorities he wanted to request political asylum because he was receiving threats, said Paraguayan police commander Gilberto Fleitas.

“According to Kolberg’s version, he called the embassy asking to speak to a diplomatic representative but the person who attended his call said he should contact the German embassy,” said Fleitas.

Kolberg then drove his vehicle to the front of the U.S. Embassy in Asuncion and was arrested by police and private guards because he didn’t have an appointment or documents, he said.

Authorities found a Glock pistol, a rifle with a telescopic sight, a drone and 30 to 50 bullets in his vehicle, Fleitas said.

Kolberg has not made comments to the press.

“We are in contact with the German consulate (in Asuncion) to ask for details of this individual,” said Fleitas.

The U.S. Embassy in Paraguay has yet to issue a statement.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

world newsnewsParaguay
